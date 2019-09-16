Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1 cent at $4.8760 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3 cents at $3.71 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 2.20 cents at $2.8220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 29 cents at 8.9760 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $0.9900 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.3677 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .27 cent at .6567 a pound.

  Comments  