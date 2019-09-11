Chicago man pleads guilty in armored truck robbery

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty in an armored truck robbery in northwestern Indiana that netted several suspects more than $600,000 in cash.

Thirty-year-old Akeem Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Hammond to robbery and armed robbery.

Federal prosecutors say Jackson, who's a former Brinks armored truck driver, will face at least five years in prison and a maximum penalty exceeding 20 years when he's sentenced.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jackson admitted on Monday that he and four other men took part in the April 2018 robbery of a Brinks armored truck outside a Hammond bank branch.

He told the court the other men approached him to join them because he was a former Brinks driver and familiar with the armored truck company's procedures.