MSU administrator suspended after misconduct accusation

A Michigan State University administrator has been suspended due to an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The Detroit News , citing an email it obtained, reports Tomas Hult was suspended from directing the university's International Business Center and Center for International Business Education and Research for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1.

Sanjay Gupta, dean of MSU's Broad College of Business, announced Hult's suspension to school staff Monday. Gupta wrote the suspension doesn't include Hult's professorial duties.

Sarah Singer, director of Education Abroad in MSU's business school, said during a recent Board of Trustees meeting that she was the victim of unwanted touching and inappropriate speech by a colleague. Singer had previously filed a complaint about Hult's actions with MSU's Office of Institutional Equity, which found he hadn't violated school relationship and sexual policies.

Asked Tuesday if Hult was the colleague referenced in her complaint, Singer confirmed it was him. Singer said she was grateful MSU took action.