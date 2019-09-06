Flagstaff approves electric bicycle sharing program

The Flagstaff City Council has approved a contract for a bicycle sharing program.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the 250 bicycles won't be available for at least six months while the city works out details with Delaware-based Gotcha Mobility, LLC. Electric motors on the bikes assist with pedaling.

The council had discussed the program several times this year. Last month it approved and quickly rescinded a contract.

The vote earlier this week was unanimous.

Councilmember Austin Aslan says the program will help relieve traffic congestion, free up parking spaces and encourage healthy living.

The program will be reviewed automatically after six months, easing concerns about where the bicycles can be ridden and parked.

Flagstaff will get a portion fees charged to renters who park the bikes outside designated areas.