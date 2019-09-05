Officials: Man killed in accident at Omaha recycling plant

Authorities say a man has been killed in a workplace accident at an Omaha recycling plant.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the industrial accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at First Star Recycling in southwest Omaha.

The newspaper says the man was caught between two pieces of machinery and pronounced dead at the scene.

First Star President and CEO Dale Gubbels says the man's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

First Star's website says it is the area's largest recycler and employs more than 110 people at its Omaha and Lincoln operations.