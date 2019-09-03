The Latest: Pound slides as investors watch Brexit showdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says he doesn't want an election amid Brexit crisis and issued a rallying cry to lawmakers to back him in securing Brexit deal. AP Photo

The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

10 a.m.

Mounting concern among international investors about Brexit has pushed the pound to its lowest level since a "flash crash" it endured in October 2016, when uncertainty after the Brexit vote was particularly high.

The currency fell as low as $1.1960 on Tuesday, down about a cent on the day before stabilizing around $1.1990. Not counting the brief slide in the autumn of 2016, in which the currency fell around 6% in a matter of minutes before recovering, the pound is now at its lowest level since 1985.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brexit is facing a crucial few days as lawmakers challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 even without a deal.

Parliament is returning from its summer recess Tuesday with a key piece of legislation on its agenda that would prevent an immediate no-deal exit. If it passes, Johnson's Downing Street office says he'll call an early election, with uncertain consequences.

___

8:50 a.m.

Opposition parties are challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 even without a deal, setting up a pivotal day in British politics.

Parliament is returning from its summer recess Tuesday with a key piece of legislation on its agenda that would prevent an immediate no-deal exit. If it passes, Johnson's Downing Street office says he'll call an early election.

A no-deal Brexit is considered dangerous because it will sever decades of seamless trade with the single market of 500 million, but Johnson insists the potential for leaving without a deal must remain as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the EU.

The bloc is adamant it will not renegotiate the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May, which Johnson considers unacceptable.