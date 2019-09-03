Low water supply causes Alaska borough emergency declaration

Low water supplies in two Alaska communities have resulted in an emergency declaration by area officials.

The Anchorage Daily News reported the Kenai Peninsula Borough issued a local disaster declaration Thursday.

Borough officials say the declaration came after sparse rainfall during this year's warm, dry summer rapidly depleted public water supplies in the city of Seldovia and Native village of Nanwalek.

Officials in both communities say they have shipped in pallets of water jugs and asked residents to limit water use.

Seldovia officials say the city across Kachemak Bay from Homer has not had enough rain or snow melt to replenish water levels in its reservoir.

The National Weather Service reports Seldovia recorded 1.25 inches (3.18 centimeters) of rain between June 1 and Aug. 29.