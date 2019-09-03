State will not pursue $150M loan for Hawaiian Home Lands

The state attorney general will not pursue an effort to collect $150 million in home mortgage loans to beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the Hawaii attorney general says there appears to be no legal basis for the state to pursue a case against Bank of America.

Bank of America officials concede they made a fraction of the loans but say they fulfilled the commitment as originally conceived.

Officials say Bank of America committed to providing the loans as a condition of its 1994 acquisition of Liberty Bank in Hawaii, which required Federal Reserve approval.

The attorney general's office has confirmed a private memo to a Maui County official saying it is not in a position to pursue the bank.