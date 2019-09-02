Business
Mexico says cities of Tijuana, Ensenada hit by blackout
Mexico's federal electricity utility says the border city of Tijuana and the nearby cities of Ensenada, Tecate and Rosarito have been hit by a blackout.
The Federal Electricity Commission says Monday's outage was caused by the failure of two generator units at a privately operated power plant in Mexicali, the capital of Baja California state.
The commission says the outage affected about 22% of customers in Baja California, but doesn't say how many households that represents.
But it says it's working to re-establish service.
