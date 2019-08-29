Markets Right Now: New trade hopes send US stocks higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors hope that new talks set for September can result in progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology companies and banks were the biggest winners in early trading Thursday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Wells Fargo added 1.4%

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Retailers were also doing well in the early going. Discount store chains Dollar Tree and Dollar General both rose after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 32 points, or 1.1%, to 2,920.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 285, or 1.1%, to 26,313. The Nasdaq climbed 102, or 1.3%, to 7,960.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.50%.