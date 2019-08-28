Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was off 2.60 cents at $4.7140 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 2 cents at $3.5920 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 8.20 cents at $2.5040 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up 1 cent at 8.4540 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.0550 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .02 cent at $1.3872 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.23 cents at .6182 a pound.

