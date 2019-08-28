Federal agency issues studies of Alaska industrial road plan

The federal government has released preliminary studies of a proposed industrial road through northern Alaska to a region rich in minerals.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday that the Bureau of Land Management released draft studies Friday that are a prerequisite to construction of the 200-mile (322-kilometer) road.

The bureau says it is analyzing an Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority application for a 50-year right of way.

The state agency says the two-lane road would encourage mineral extraction in the Ambler Mining District, which it calls one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-zinc belts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Conservation groups including the Wilderness Society and the Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group oppose the road.

The environmental law firm Trustees for Alaska calls the project a "state-funded gravel private driveway" for mining interests.