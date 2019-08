State with ambitions as wind-energy hub seeks to lure more

Rhode Island has approved tax credits to lure a third major offshore wind company to the state.

The first U.S. offshore wind farm began operating off Block Island, Rhode Island, in late 2016, and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is trying to make the state a hub for the industry.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. approved nearly $900,000 in tax credits Monday night for Boston Energy, which plans to open its U.S. headquarters in Providence.

The British company must maintain at least 52 full-time jobs in the state for at least 12 years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raimondo announced in June that another British wind turbine maintenance company, GEV, will locate its U.S. headquarters in Rhode Island.

The Danish offshore wind company Orsted bought Providence-based Deepwater Wind last year. Its major U.S. hubs are Providence and Boston.