Rhode Island attempt to block challenge to sports betting

Rhode Island lottery officials are trying to block a Republican-backed constitutional challenge to legal sports betting.

Attorneys representing Twin River Casino say Daniel Harrop's lawsuit filed in May should be dismissed because he isn't hurt by sports betting and lacks standing to sue.

The Providence Journal reports that Harrop sued over the state's legalization and launch of sports betting without first seeking voter approval.

Twin River filed a motion to dismiss on Aug. 5.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has said state voters approved sports betting when they approved casino gambling.

Despite the pending lawsuit, the Lottery is preparing for mobile sports betting in time for the NFL regular season start on Sept. 5.

Rhode Island is the only New England state currently offering sports betting.