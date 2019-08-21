Tennessee editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:

Aug. 18

The Bristol Herald Courier on moves toward eliminating plastic straws:

The amount of plastic making its way into the world oceans is nothing short of staggering. It's a massive problem and one that's not going to be solved overnight.

Take, for instance, these few examples:

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a massive area measuring more than twice the size of Texas. It's simply part of the North Pacific Gyre, an ocean region where currents collect drifting plastic.

The floating mass of plastic in the Pacific isn't alone. Researchers have spotted a floating "island" of plastic waste, measuring several dozen miles long in the Mediterranean sea between the French island of Corsica and the Italian island of Elba, according to reporting in Newsweek magazine this past May.

A 2015 study published in the journal Science estimated that between 4.8 million and 12.7 million tons of plastic enter the world's oceans every year. Of course, that study is now nearly five years old. The amount of plastic waste being generated by people in the world has only increased in the meantime.

This accumulation of plastic waste threatens the world's oceans and the creatures that live in them, from microscopic plankton to huge whales. It's not just a problem about saving wildlife, however. Plastic doesn't biodegrade in the same way that other organic refuse does; instead, when it breaks down at all, it breaks into smaller, even more hazardous bits and microparticles.

A couple of decades ago, we worried about plastic six-pack holders choking sea-going creatures like loggerhead turtles and wandering albatrosses. Now we worry, rightfully so, about plastic waste entering the food chain and working its way up to the seafood — fish, shrimp, crab and much more — consumed each year by people around the world. Plastic waste threatens humans, as well. The microparticles of plastic already permeating the food chain will likely have unforeseen effects on human health for decades to come.

A problem of this size can overwhelm the human resolve to even attempt the implementation of solutions. That doesn't mean we should hide our heads in the sand and ignore it. Every path begins with a single step. Sometimes, a small step, let's call it a "baby step," is the way to start.

Think we're grasping at straws? Some area eateries are already stepping up to the challenge. Nicole Dyer, the owner of White Birch Juice and Food in Abingdon, Virginia, made the switch to biodegradable straws about a year ago. She shared her motivations for the decision in an article published in the Bristol Herald Courier.

Dyer's decision is a small but important step. According to StrawFree.org, plastic straws are one of the top 10 pieces of garbage polluting the ocean. Dyer is still looking for that perfect alternative to the ubiquitous plastic straw. It's a quest she has undertaken on behalf of both customers and the environment.

Older readers may remember a time when the straws that came with most beverages were not made from plastic. Straws made from paper and other materials only faded from use in the 1960s and '70s. Now they're making a resurgence, and just in time, too.

While some consider the move to eliminate plastic straws as merely a pipe dream, it's important to keep in mind that sometimes solving a huge problem should be tackled in gradual stages. In other words, take a few "baby steps" and eliminate plastic straws. The rest of the examples of single-use plastics can come later. Getting rid of plastic straws should not have a political "side." It's simply one small step for making the planet cleaner and safer for people, as well as other life.

Eliminate straws and then other unnecessary plastics. The world and its oceans will be cleaner. Sea turtles and baby seabirds will not starve from a diet of plastic waste instead of jellyfish and sardines. Great whales will not waste away to nothing for an autopsy to reveal stomachs stuffed to capacity with plastics and other wastes.

If one enjoys an occasional meal of grilled salmon, boiled crab legs or fried shrimp, consider this additional motivation. If we can clean up the seas, the toxic chemicals inherent in the production of any plastic will not end up in our bodies because of the seafood we eat.

We have photographic proof that plastics are a problem. We have scientific research to back up the proof of the photos. The time to act was yesterday, but we can take many small steps now as individuals and small business owners to lessen the severity of the problem and create demand and pressure for larger businesses to follow suit. It's time we do so.

Customers will still have straws for sipping milkshakes or soft drinks. They'll just be made of paper — or glass, metal, or other safer materials than plastic. The next time an eatery provides a paper straw with your beverage, thank your server or the owner. If the eatery is still using plastic straws, consider abstaining from using one. After all, it's still possible to sip your tea or soft drink without using a straw.

Aug. 16

Johnson City Press on finding a name for the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region:

Based on the research, using both Tri-Cities and Appalachian Highlands — sometimes separately and sometimes together has the best chance at success. The local preference for Tri-Cities and the current implementation of the Appalachian Highlands name by the private sector present an effective, inclusive solution since no one name can tell your entire story or promise. This accomplishes the earlier questions of should a name tell you WHERE or WHAT the region is. This layered name, Tri-Cities and the Appalachian Highlands, accomplishes some of both.

That's the last paragraph on the last page — page 192 to be precise — of the final report from North Star Destination Strategies, the company tasked with identifying a brand position for the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. Please take a moment, go back, and read it again.

Vocal, local sentiments that wanted to cling to "Tri-Cities" were deservedly heard, loud and clear. Simply from social media commentary, it's safe to say those folks never thought their opinions would be considered. We're glad to say they were wrong, and just as glad to see Tri-Cities in the mix.

Side by side with the keep-our-Tri-Cities-moniker crowd stands regionalism advocates looking for a wider identity . an identity that evokes a geographical sense of place. They were searching for a phrase to anchor the message to industry and business looking for a place to start, a place where they could expand, or a place to relocate. Some of those folks (including us) were hoping for a magical phrase from North Star, one that brands the region in a distinctive, previously unimagined way. As you saw from the summary above, Appalachian Highlands rose above the rest as the closest.

The folks at North Star tackled a virtually impossible challenge. The region's geography represents diversity found in few other places. The demographics — while perhaps not as diverse as we might wish — comprise a wide spectrum. Business and industry run the gamut from the mom-and-pop to international headquarters.

Define that in two, three or four words. Impossible. But Appalachian Highlands, coupled with Tri-Cities (as in "Tri-Cities, the Heart of the Appalachian Highlands") denotes a real sense of place.

But let's take it a step farther. How about "Southwest Virginia, Northern Gateway to the Appalachian Highlands"? Or "Carter County, Your Southern Gateway to the Appalachian Highlands"?

Appalachian Highlands — in just two powerful words — beautifully brands the region with a sense of determination, place and proud history.

Adding a city or county name or other identifying phrasing retains individuality while planting the entity inside the broader regional footprint.

We are stronger economic force if we stand as one. It's true of people and it's true of regions. The current push for regional recruiting and growth efforts has gained more momentum in a few short months than prior efforts have gained in years . before they fizzled. By branding the region under an umbrella name, it gives economic efforts a single message point to pitch to the rest of the nation, and the world. Remember, this push and this identity is to present to those outside the region. Tri-Cities alone points to more than 20 destinations across the county. "Tri-Cities, the Heart of the Appalachian Highlands" narrows the designation to a single locale.

We, and others, hope to see Appalachian Highlands adopted by governments, economic development agencies, industries, businesses, colleges, universities and individuals throughout the region as it is marketed to those not from here. The unifying message it sends speaks volumes about the commitment we make to welcome growth.

Aug. 15

Kingsport Times-News on expanding tourism in Northeast Tennessee:

Nashville is booming, leading the state in driving increased tourism and tax revenue that is outpacing the nation. In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan County is nearly on the same pace as the state capital, demonstrating the potential that awaits a significant new focus on tourism development.

The state saw 119 million domestic visitors last year, up 5.1 percent from the previous year and producing an estimated $50 billion in new state and local tax dollars. Half of that went to support public education. Why is that so important? Because each Tennessee household would have to pay $712 in taxes to replace those tourism dollars.

Only Pennsylvania and Colorado surpassed Tennessee in tourism spending growth last year. Music City USA led the state in driving tourism, up 7 percent over the previous year while enjoying increased spending by tourists from $6.5 billion to $7 billion.

In these parts, Sullivan County recorded increased tourism spending of 6.04 percent, Washington County 5.8 percent and Hawkins 0.3 percent. Tourism revenue in Sullivan last year was $387 million, in Washington $258 million and in Hawkins $39 million, according to the state. That generated $10.6 million in local tax revenue for Sullivan, while Washington picked up $6 million and Hawkins $2.1 million.

This information comes from the annual economic impact report of the state Department of Tourist Development. What the report doesn't tell us is specifically how those tourism dollars were spent, and that's information the region needs to help it zero in on the major revenue generators.

What the report does tell us is that there's gold in them there hills, but we're not digging hard enough to open the mine.

There's no doubt that some of that tourism tax revenue is driven by the region's historical assets, and it could be more — likely much more — if the region came together with a plan to combine those assets and others and promote them.

Google finds that East Tennessee is known for its beauty, mountains, moonshine and bluegrass music. It's also deep in the heart of the Bible Belt and the Appalachian region. And it's literally awash in significant history starting with the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail.

All of these things could be part of a comprehensive tourism development program, and the best money this region could spend would be to hire tourism development consultants to map it out and develop recommendations on how to build and promote it.

