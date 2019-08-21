Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross speaks with the media outside Police Administration Building at 8th and Race in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Ross abruptly resigned Tuesday, a day after a woman in the department claimed in a lawsuit that he allegedly ignored her claim of another officer's sexual harassment. Jessica Griffin

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says his abrupt resignation was completely voluntary.

Speaking outside police headquarters Wednesday, Ross says his love for the city compelled him to make a decision that was bigger than him.

Ross resigned Tuesday, a day after two female officers say their complaints of being physically and verbally harassed by supervisors and colleagues were ignored by department brass.

One woman said Ross ignored her reports of sexual harassment because she broke off an affair with Ross.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ross says "given everything else we have to contend with," it was for the best that he step down.

The suit claims members of the police department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against them.

The women will ask a federal judge Wednesday to protect them from retaliation on the job.