The Latest: Dunleavy OKs lower dividend, vows to seek more

The Latest on the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted an oil-wealth fund check of about $1,600 for residents this year, acknowledging the votes do not exist in the Legislature for the larger amount he'd been seeking.

He said he will not give up the fight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a video message, Dunleavy says he views the amount approved by lawmakers for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends this year as a partial payment. He says he expects a fall special session to focus on the dividend.

He says he won't give up until the funds for a full dividend are approved.

Dunleavy has pushed for a dividend in line with a longstanding calculation that has not been followed since 2016. That would equate to checks of about $3,000 this year.

Many lawmakers see the calculation as unsustainable.

___

10:15 a.m.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to announce his plans Monday for paying this year's check to residents from the state's oil-wealth fund.

Dunleavy's office says he will not hold a news conference, but instead will release a video.

Dunleavy campaigned on a Permanent Fund dividend paid in line with a longstanding calculation that has not been followed since 2016 as the state has grappled with a budget deficit. Such a dividend would equate to checks of about $3,000 this year.

Lawmakers instead asked Dunleavy to consider a roughly $1,600 dividend this year. Many say the calculation is at odds with a law passed last year seeking to limit what can be taken from permanent fund earnings for dividends and government expenses.