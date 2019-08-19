Rural Georgia community torn on commercial landfill proposal

A rural Georgia community is still wrestling with the idea of putting a commercial landfill near their homes.

WSAV-TV reports the proposed landfill is leaving Screven County residents torn between economic benefits versus environmental concern.

Atlantic Waste Services says the landfill would occupy about 84 acres of a 1,000 acre dairy farm.

Company Vice President Ben Wall says the landfill can make tens of millions in revenue and open up about 40 to 45 jobs with a $35,000 average salary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The landfill was proposed in May but residents are still voicing concerns about the long-term effects and groundwater contamination.

Wall says that the landfill is regulated and includes a proven contaminate collection system.

County leaders say they have to update their solid waste plan before proceeding with the project application.