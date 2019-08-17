90 panels reported stolen from southern Indiana solar farm

A solar power generating farm in southern Indiana was disrupted when about 90 panels were stolen.

Hoosier Energy says the theft from the Henryville Solar facility in Clark County was spotted Wednesday and reported to police.

The Bloomington-based company says the stolen industrial panels have little resale value and aren't useable for residential solar power. The solar farm near Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 4,100 panels. The company says electricity to customers wasn't disrupted.

Company spokesman Greg Seiter says whoever stole the panels risked electrocution in the high-voltage area.

Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples suspects multiple people took part in stealing the equipment valued at about $20,000.

Hoosier Energy operates several solar farms helping produce power for 18 electrical cooperatives in southern and central Indiana and southeastern Illinois.