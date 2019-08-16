Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.8324     0.8324

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.03       0.96

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.10      13.05

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4650     2.4650

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  0.9568     0.9683

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2920     1.3075

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2218       2203

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5250       5250

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.59      72.95

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  143.13     143.13

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   89.96      91.46

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.96        3.85¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.59¾       8.50¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 287.80       297.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.85¾       4.84 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.06¼       5.82¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.87¼       2.74¾

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.   27¼         .27¼

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.   29           29 

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.7903      0.7896

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   6050        6050

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5837      2.5999

 Gold Handy & Harman 1515.25     1515.65

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.122     17.240

 Lead per metric ton LME 2045.00    2040.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  25,971     26,302

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  833.00     837.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  851.50     842.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.0259      1.0291

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  55.40       54.98

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   65.80      65.80

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.200     2.228

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

