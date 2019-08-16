BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Business
Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.8324 0.8324
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.03 0.96
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.10 13.05
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4650 2.4650
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 0.9568 0.9683
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2920 1.3075
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2218 2203
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5250 5250
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.59 72.95
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 143.13 143.13
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.96 91.46
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.96 3.85¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.59¾ 8.50¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 287.80 297.60
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.85¾ 4.84
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.06¼ 5.82¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.87¼ 2.74¾
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. 27¼ .27¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. 29 29
Aluminum per lb LME 0.7903 0.7896
Antimony in warehouse per ton 6050 6050
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5837 2.5999
Gold Handy & Harman 1515.25 1515.65
Silver Handy & Harman 17.122 17.240
Lead per metric ton LME 2045.00 2040.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 25,971 26,302
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 833.00 837.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 851.50 842.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.0259 1.0291
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 55.40 54.98
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.80 65.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.200 2.228
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
