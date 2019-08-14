Business
Macy’s cuts outlook and shares plunge
Macy's is lowering its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled through the second quarter and was forced to mark down prices.
The department store said Wednesday a combination of factors including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather fashions and the accelerated decline in tourism caused rising inventory levels.
Macy's reported second-quarter profit of $86 million, or 28 cents per share. That's far from the per share earnings of 45 cents that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $5.55 billion also fell short and shares plunged 11% before the opening bell.
