Ex-Treasury chief: ‘unelected people’ pushing no-deal Brexit

The man who was Britain's top finance official until three weeks ago has broken his silence on the new administration, saying "unelected people" are pushing the government toward a damaging no-deal Brexit that isn't backed by Parliament or the voters.

Philip Hammond, who stepped down as Treasury chief before Boris Johnson became prime minister, says the government is making demands that are bound to wreck talks with the European Union because they are unacceptable to the bloc.

Writing in the Times of London on Wednesday, Hammond says: "It's time for our government to demonstrate a commitment to a genuine negotiation with the EU to achieve a deal that will maintain Britain's trade with its nearest neighbors, protect British jobs and ensure our future prosperity."