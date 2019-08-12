Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was off .80 cent at $4.9860 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 7.40 cents at $4.0260 a bushel; Sept. oats was 1.80 cents lower at $2.7240 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 2 cents at 8.6520 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 2.95 cents at $1.0505 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 4.98 cents at $1.3440 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose 1.47 cents at .7925 a pound.

