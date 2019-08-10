Business
Gas prices drop amid lower crude prices, increase of supply
Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are seeing declining prices at the pump amid lower crude prices and an increase in supplies.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.74, four cents lower than last week and well below the average $2.90 at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.67 a gallon, down five cents from last week and also below the average of $2.86 at this time last year.
Analysts say the downward trend could continue, helping drivers save money on the last road trips of the summer driving season.
