Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery gained 4.40 cents at $4.9940 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .60 cent at $4.10 a bushel; Sept. oats was up .20 cent at $2.7420 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 4.20 cents at 8.6720 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.08 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .84 cent at $1.3938 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .16 cent at .7778 a pound.

