Police in Connecticut investigate 2 fatal motorcycle crashes

Police in Connecticut are investigating a pair of fatal motorcycle accidents.

State police the say operator of a motorcycle, whose name was not released Monday morning, struck a guardrail just east of the newly built Harpers Ferry Road bridge on Interstate 84 in Waterbury at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating what caused the operator to lose control. Witnesses are asked to contact police.

In Orange, a 38-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a sedan at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police say that the motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was traveling northbound when he collided with a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.