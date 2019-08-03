Cabot farm named Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year

The University of Vermont extension service says a Cabot farm is Vermont's dairy farm of the year.

Officials say Morgan and Jennifer Churchill's farm was chosen for its overall excellence in dairying and innovative ways to improve the management of the herd and produce high-quality milk.

Officials say the couple bought the farm from a relative in 2012 and transformed it into a high-level operation.

They installed robotic milkers in what's described as a state-of-the-art free stall barn.

They milk 120 cows and ship their milk to Stonyfield Organics in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Officials say their milk production averages 70 pounds per cow per day with 3.9 % butterfat and 3 % protein, which is attributed to good management practices and selective breeding for calving all year.