After SEC policy change, Arkansas to expand alcohol sales

The University of Arkansas is expanding the sales of alcohol within Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for football games.

The university announced Thursday that beginning this season, beer and wine will be sold at about a dozen locations within the stadium and fans can take drinks back to their seats in all areas except the student section.

The Southeastern Conference voted in May to allow the sales of beer and wine. The SEC's 14 schools were previously prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas at venues.

The SEC policy took effect Aug. 1 and did not affect suites, clubs or privately leased areas in which the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages was previously permitted under existing SEC regulations.

Arkansas opens its season Aug. 31 by hosting Portland State.