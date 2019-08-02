UNH gets $108 million grant to study coastal hazards

The University of New Hampshire has been awarded $108 million grant from NASA to use a space-based instrument to identify hazards like oil spills and algal blooms in the Gulf of Mexico, the southeastern United States and the Amazon River.

The Geosynchronous Littoral Imaging and Monitoring Radiometer instrument, overseen by UNH's Joseph Salisbury, will allow observations of ocean biology, chemistry, and ecology in coastal waters as part of efforts to protect ecosystems and improve resource management. It is the largest NASA contract awarded to the university.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said findings from the instrument "will bring economic benefits to fisheries, tourism, and recreation in the coastline area."

The instrument will be launched from a NASA-selected platform in 2026 or 2027. It will monitor a larger area and be centered over the Gulf of Mexico.