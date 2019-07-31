Tepper wants to build retractable roof stadium in Charlotte

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper watches his team during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, N.C., Thursday, July 25, 2019. AP Photo

Carolina Panthers billionaire owner David Tepper says his goal is to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina within the next 10 years in an effort to attract major sporting events to the state, including the NCAA men's basketball Final Four.

Speaking Wednesday at Panthers training camp, Tepper says "it's not idle chatter, it's something I would like to see done."

Tepper has been an active owner since purchasing the Panthers last summer.

He's in the midst of trying to land a Major League Soccer expansion team, has built a practice bubble in Charlotte and will be building what he called a "world class" practice facility across the border in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Upon completion in 2022, the facility will host Panthers headquarters, training camp and in-season practices.