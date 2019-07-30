GrubHub: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The online food ordering service posted revenue of $325.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, GrubHub said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $340 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion.

GrubHub shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 39% in the last 12 months.