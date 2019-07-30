Vice President Pence pushes trade agreement in Ohio visit

Vice President Mike Pence visits Myrtle Beach to campaign Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Myrtle Beach Saturday morning to support U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as he kicked off his re-election campaign. Graham vowed to be an ally to President Donald Trump. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Myrtle Beach Saturday morning to support U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as he kicked off his re-election campaign. Graham vowed to be an ally to President Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence urged congressional ratification of President Donald Trump's trade agreement with Canada and Mexico while attending the groundbreaking for a car seat manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Pence told about 300 people at the Magna Seating site in Lancaster on Tuesday that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement "will level the playing field" and treat the automotive industry "fairly." He said the agreement requires that 75% of auto parts must be made in North America and 40% of auto parts must be made by workers making at least $16 an hour.

Magna Seating is a division of global automotive supplier Magna International Inc., which is based in Aurora, Ontario.

Magna initially plans to locate 300 jobs in Lancaster, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.