Report claims misconduct by Palestine refugee agency leaders

A confidential report by the ethics office of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees claims members of its top management including Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl "have engaged in sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority."

The report, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, alleges these acts were carried out "for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives, jeopardizing the credibility and interests of the agency."

The ethics office said the concerns in the 10-page document, first reported by Al Jazeera, represent "an extremely grave and significant reputational, operational and security risk to the agency."

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday an investigation into the allegations is ongoing and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres won't comment until it is completed.