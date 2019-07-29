South Dakota 1950s uranium workers eligible for compensation

Federal authorities say people who became sick after working at a South Dakota uranium ore-buying station more than 60 years ago may qualify for compensation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that workers who served at the station in Edgemont between 1952 and 1956 may have been exposed to toxic materials.

Miners sold ore to the government during the Cold War for nuclear weapons.

The federal Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation program is paying workers who fell sick from exposure to toxic materials and radiation. Surviving family members are eligible for compensation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The program has already paid $10.37 million to 120 South Dakota workers. It offers lump-sum payments of $150,000, plus medical expenses. Or, people can qualify for a cap of $250,000 for wage losses, impairment benefits and medical expenses.