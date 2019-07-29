AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 4 cents to $2.85 per gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 4 cents from a week ago to about $2.85 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 16 cents less than a year ago.

The state's highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.92. The lowest price was in the Traverse City area at roughly $2.69 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.89 per gallon, unchanged from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

