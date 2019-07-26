Markets Right Now: S&P 500, Nasdaq close at all-time highs

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are notching more record highs on Wall Street thanks to big gains in Google's parent company and others reporting strong second-quarter results.

Alphabet soared 9.6% Friday, its biggest gain in four years, after reporting earnings late Thursday that blew past analysts' forecasts.

Twitter also jumped 8.9% after turning in a strong quarter, but online retail giant Amazon slipped 1.6% after reporting a rare earnings miss as the company ramps up spending on faster deliveries.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.7% to 3,025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51 points, or 0.2%, to 27,192. The Nasdaq rose 91 points, or 1.1%, to 8,330.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.07%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher on Wall Street and communications companies are leading the way following a huge earnings beat from Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Alphabet soared 10.8% Friday. The company reported earnings late Thursday that blew past analysts' forecasts as YouTube and the company's enterprise cloud business delivered strong results.

Twitter also jumped 9.2% after reporting a strong quarter, but online retail giant Amazon slipped 1.4% after reporting a rare earnings miss as the company ramps up spending on faster deliveries.

The S&P 500 rose 18 points, or 0.6% to 3,022, above the record high it closed at on Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,169. The Nasdaq rose 85 points, or 1%, to 8,323.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.07%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and communications companies are leading the way following a huge earnings beat from Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Alphabet soared 10.8% in early trading Friday. The company reported earnings late Thursday that blew past analysts' forecasts as YouTube and the company's enterprise cloud business delivered strong results.

Twitter also jumped 8.8% after reporting a strong quarter, but online retail giant Amazon slipped 2.2% after reporting a rare earnings miss as the company ramps up spending on faster deliveries.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5% to 3,017.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,168. The Nasdaq rose 73 points, or 0.9%, to 8,312.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.07%.