Temporary irrigation fix in Wyoming district to cost $2M

Wyoming officials have discovered a short-term solution to get water flowing after an irrigation system failure.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Goshen Irrigation District plans to clear debris starting Friday from a 14-foot-wide (4-meter-wide) tunnel that collapsed last week.

Officials in the eastern Wyoming district say the plan could take at least 20 days and cost $2 million to complete.

Officials say between 300 and 700 feet (91 and 213 meters) of the 2,200-foot (671-meter) portion of tunnel will need to be cleared and stabilized.

Officials say more than 150 square miles (400 square kilometers) of cropland have been left without water between Wyoming and Nebraska.

District officials say it is a temporary plan to save this year's harvest of corn, sugar beets and other crops.