McDonald’s hiring 1,000 people throughout Georgia, including Macon. Here’s how to apply

McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 1,000 restaurant employees across five Georgia cities for the back-to-school time period.

On July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., job-seekers in the Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah areas can visit more than 150 participating restaurants to submit an application. Interviews may be conducted on the spot. The jobs are not temporary or seasonal positions.

Every McDonald’s location in Macon is participating in the hiring event, according to H&L Partners public relations manager Jennifer Jones.

Franchises will interview candidates for a variety of positions, including kitchen crew, general manager and more, Jones said. Upon arriving at the restaurant, prospective employees should ask for a manager or supervisor.

Those who can’t make it to their local restaurant on July 24 can apply online any time at www.mcdonalds.com/careers, or text “APPLY” to 36453.

At the events, prospective employees will learn about McDonald’s restaurant perks including Archways to Opportunity, a program that provides restaurant employees the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance (up to $2,500-a-year), access career advising services and learn English as a second language.