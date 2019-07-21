Utah children test their business skills at downtown market

Budding entrepreneurs set up booths on the sidewalk, to sell their products during the Children's Entrepreneur Market on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Logan, Utah. Irma Mora

Kids are honing their business savvy at entrepreneur fairs in Utah after a legal change that allows children to run a business without a license or permit.

The Herald Journal reports children between the ages of 5 and 16 lined the streets of downtown Logan on July 13 to sell their wares as part of The Libertas Institute's annual Children's Entrepreneur Market.

The libertarian think-tank hosts the event in 11 cities across Utah. Market manager Lynee Fife says it helps children gain confidence, interact with adults and learn other social skills.

Some items for sale included pancakes, homemade slimes and bees wax products.

Leah Thomas, Ruth Thomas and their siblings make and sell bread to help pay for sports expenses. They said the market helps them be more outgoing.