Lawmakers plan to craft compromise on restaurant work rules

Connecticut lawmakers now plan to come up with compromise legislation this summer that addresses concerns raised by restaurant owners who say they're being sued after abiding by the state's rule for counting work hours.

General Assembly leaders decided Monday to forgo plans to override Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's veto of a bill that required the state Department of Labor to clarify a rule concerning wages paid to servers and bartenders. Instead, Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says a compromise will likely be negotiated in the coming weeks and an informational meeting for the public will be held before there's a vote.

The House of Representatives had originally planned to override the bill on Monday, but the Senate was noncommittal.

Lawmakers on Monday did approve funding for school construction projects.