Georgia continues to add jobs at a rapid pace

Georgia saw its strongest June for job growth in more than two decades.

State officials say Georgia's economy grew by 20,200 jobs last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the state has added 80,000 jobs during the past 12 months.

The newspaper reports that hiring in June across the state included a burst of new jobs across several sectors: relatively high-paying corporate positions, as well as lower-paying jobs in leisure and hospitality.

There are more than 190,000 Georgians who are officially unemployed, and thousands more who might work but are not currently looking. That's down from about half a million a decade ago.