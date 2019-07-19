Hospital argues against more oversight In bankruptcy court

The federal government wants to appoint a patient care ombudsman to make sure healthcare services through Springfield Hospital and its 13 clinics are maintained as it works through Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

But Vermont Public Radio reports the hospital is asking the judge to allow the medical system to operate without the additional oversight.

The hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems filed for bankruptcy July 26. Federal bankruptcy regulations require a patient care ombudsman to monitor the equality of patient care unless the court finds it unnecessary.

An ombudsman could cost Springfield Hospital up to $40,000 per month.

Court papers filed this week show the medical systems says it cut some positions and services in an effort to save about $2.2 million from this year's budget.