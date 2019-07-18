Regulators: new casino not cheating gamblers out of winnings

Massachusetts gambling regulators say their preliminary investigation shows Encore Boston Harbor isn't cheating gamblers out of their winnings as a class action lawsuit alleges.

The state's Gaming Commission said Thursday that Wynn Resorts is complying with state gambling regulations for blackjack payouts and is not rounding down payouts from slot machines.

But regulators noted the Everett casino's redemption machines for slot game winnings don't dispense coins. Gamblers must to go to casino cashiers for winnings less than $1.

They suggested the casino provide better signage for customers. Casino officials say they'll consider adding redemption machines that dispense coins, as the state's other two casinos offer.

Lawyer Joshua Garick says his firm hasn't been contacted by regulators and is still "vigorously pursuing" the lawsuit filed Monday in Middlesex Superior Court.