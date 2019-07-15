Footage of fatal crash involving commuter train, car damaged

Authorities in Albuquerque may have hit a snag in their investigation into a fatal crash involving a commuter train and a car.

The Albuquerque Journal reports cameras on the Rail Runner Express train are supposed to record everything that happens while the train is operating.

Rio Metro Regional Transit District officials say the hard drive those cameras feed into was damaged during the July 3 crash, rendering both the device and the footage useless.

Rio Metro operates the commuter train.

Police say 28-year-old Nicole Lopez was killed when a train hit her car after she drove under the lowering crossing arm.

They suspect the incident occurred because of driver inattention.

Without the video, investigators don't know exactly how long Lopez's car sat on the tracks after the crossing arms went down.