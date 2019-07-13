Business
2 Michigan men clash over Upper Peninsula’s glowing rocks
Two Michigan men are in conflict over recently discovered glowing rocks in the Upper Peninsula.
Erik Rintamaki is credited with finding the sodalite-rich syenite rocks in 2017 on a Lake Superior beach near Brimley. He chose to name the fluorescent rocks "Yooperlites" and trademarked the term.
But the Detroit Free Press reports that Jason Asselin, a self-described online personality based in the Upper Peninsula, disagrees with his trademark.
Both men say Rintamaki's lawyer sent Asselin a cease-and-desist order after he tried to sell Yooperlites on the website Etsy without first getting Rintamaki's consent.
Asselin asserted in a YouTube video last month that the trademark is disrespectful to Yoopers, as residents of the Upper Peninsula are affectionately known.
Rintamaki contends that trademarking the Yooperlites term was simply a business decision.
