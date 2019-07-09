‘Strong patriot.’ Reactions to the death of H. Ross Perot

Ross Perot, Texas billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 89 Ross Perot, who ran for president twice in the 1990s as a third-party candidate, died on July 9, 2019 after a battle with leukemia. He was 89. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ross Perot, who ran for president twice in the 1990s as a third-party candidate, died on July 9, 2019 after a battle with leukemia. He was 89.

Reaction to the death of Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot , who died Tuesday at the age of 89:

"Texas and America have lost a strong patriot. Ross Perot epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help others in our community, across our country, and around the world. He loved the U.S. military and supported our service members and veterans. Most importantly, he loved his dear wife, children, and grandchildren. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Perot family as they celebrate a full life." — Former President George W. Bush.

"Elizabeth and I are saddened to hear of Ross Perot's passing. He was a friend and a man who deeply cared about our nation's men and women in uniform. We send our heartfelt condolences to his beloved family." — Former Senator Bob Dole

"Ross Perot exemplified what it means to be a Texan and an American. Born into extreme poverty, he rose up to become one our nation's most successful entrepreneurs and an exemplar of the American dream. More importantly, however, Ross Perot was a devoted husband, family man, and servant of God. His charitable work and his support of the United States Military and its veterans will forever be remembered. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering one of the Lone Star State's greatest sons and keep him and his family in their prayers." — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"We have lost a true Dallas icon. Ross Perot was a veteran, successful businessman, and philanthropist who spent his life working hard to make our city, state, and country better. He personified the American dream and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time." — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.