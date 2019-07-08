Mexico extends $100 million reforesting program to Honduras

Mexico will extend a reforestation program to Honduras and increase funding to $100 million to create jobs in Central America and stem migration.

Mexico had already announced a $30 million tree-planting program for El Salvador.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary says Honduras' president is expected to finalize details in a visit to Mexico next month.

Marcelo Ebrard says creating jobs does more to stop the flow of migrants than any enforcement measures.

It is unclear whether Guatemala will also benefit from the program. A similar plan to plant fruit and lumber trees is already being implemented in southern Mexico.

Ebrard said Monday that 327 Central American migrants awaiting US asylum hearings have found jobs in northern Mexico, and that companies had offered a total of 3,700 positions.