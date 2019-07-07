Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing

The public is getting chance to weigh in on New Jersey's business tax incentive drama that led to the program's expiration earlier this month.

A task force investigating tax credits set up by Gov. Phil Murphy is set to hold its third hearing on Monday. The public is invited to testify about the programs that have been at the center of a political and policy disagreement in New Jersey's Democrat-led state government.

Tax credits enacted under a 2013 bill expired on July 1, and Murphy and lawmakers have disagreed over how to move forward.

But the task force also concluded that special interests helped write the legislation to benefit stakeholders.