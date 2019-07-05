Capuano hired as baseball union’s director of operations

FILE- In this March 7, 2016, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Chris Capuano throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Phoenix. Retired pitcher Capuano has been hired as director of operations of the Major League Baseball Players Association after receiving a master’s degree in business administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. AP Photo

Retired pitcher Chris Capuano has been hired as director of operations of the Major League Baseball Players Association after receiving a master's degree in business administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The 40-year-old became a player representative as a rookie in 2004 and was a member of the union's negotiating teams in 2011 and 2016.

He is a graduate of Duke, where he majored in economics.

Capuano was 77-92 with a 4.38 ERA in 225 starts and 91 relief appearances over 12 seasons from 2003-16 for Arizona, Milwaukee, the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston and the New York Yankees. He won 18 games for the Brewers in 2005 and was an All-Star the following year.

His hiring was announced Friday.