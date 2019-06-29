New York Gov. Cuomo returns from trip to Israel

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is back home in New York after a quick trip to Israel that he says was meant to boost economic ties and demonstrate the state's solidarity following anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.

The Democrat arrived in Israel on Thursday for a series of meetings with Israeli officials and business leaders.

Cuomo also visited an Israeli software company that creates autonomous driving systems to discuss possible applications for New York City transit.

Cuomo says the trip is also intended to demonstrate solidarity with Israel following synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and near San Diego.

This was Cuomo's third Israel trip as governor. Joining him this time were his three daughters Mariah, Cara and Michaela Kennedy Cuomo.